Person injured in exchange of gunfire with Oneida officer

ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an Oneida tribal police officer shot and wounded a person in the parking lot of the police department early Sunday morning.

State Department of Justice officials said in a release that police dispatch saw someone drive a vehicle into the department's parking lot about 1:30 a.m. The person got out of the vehicle and was acting erratically, according to the release.

Dispatch asked a police officer to come back to the department and investigate. The officer and the person in the lot eventually exchanged gunfire, the statement said

The person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The officer was not injured, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0