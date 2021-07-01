 Skip to main content
Pilot found dead after missing plane discovered crashed
AP

Pilot found dead after missing plane discovered crashed

  • Updated
CURTISS, Wis. (AP) — A missing pilot has been found dead in the crash of a small airplane, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers received a call about the pilot who had left Curtiss about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and had not made it to the intended destination of New Richmond.

Authorities asked land owners to check their property for the missing plane and pilot. The Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Emergency Management and State Patrol joined local officials in the search.

After receiving several tips, the crash scene was found northwest of Curtiss later Wednesday. The pilot, the only occupant on the plane, was found dead.

Federal aviation officials are investigating.

