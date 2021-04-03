Pipeline construction sparks debate on Minnesota reservation

DuPuis knows some people don’t like that decision, but says that it was the band’s right as a sovereign nation to negotiate the change. Activists have the right to legally protest, he said — but they don’t get to speak for the tribe.

“We just want people to understand that the so-called protection of your land and your water, I believe that we can do that ourselves,” he said.

But Line 3 — and the decisions around it — has divided friends and family on the Fond du Lac reservation.

About a week after the alleged bomb threat, Courtney Thompson parked her car a little ways down the road from Camp Migizi, with her young kids in the back seat. She was one of several band members who had volunteered to keep an eye on the camp — and the pipeline construction — in the days after the alleged bomb scare that she said traumatized the community.

“I just don’t think that (the protesters are) here in a good way, as they claim,” she said. “We just want it to end, and we want our homeland to return to a peaceful state and a safe state.”

Thompson is Martineau’s niece. She said she doesn’t have any ill feelings toward her aunt. But she wants outsiders to leave.