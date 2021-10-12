Plane crashes near southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A small plane carrying two people crashed Tuesday near a southeastern Wisconsin neighborhood.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted about 12:30 p.m. that a GlaStar crashed near Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. WTMJ-TV reported the plane went down near a neighborhood in the village of Waukesha, which lies just to the south of the city of Waukesha.

Federal Aviation Administration officials told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the plane took off from Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee and was headed to Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, when it went down at 9:35 a.m. Two people were on board. Neither the FAA or the NTSB would say whether they were killed.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene on Wednesday.

The village of Waukesha’s fire department referred inquiries about the crash to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. A message left there wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0