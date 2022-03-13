Platteville fish dealer convicted of selling invasive carp

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A wholesale fish dealer from Platteville has been convicted of illegally selling invasive carp in Wisconsin.

Ping Li, co-owner and sole operator of Li Fish Farm, LLC, was convicted in Grant and Dane county circuit courts of two misdemeanor crimes and 17 forfeiture violations under a plea deal.

Li was ordered to pay more than $13,000 in penalties, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The Journal Sentinel reports i t was the state’s first case involving illegal sale of bighead, grass and silver carp.

The 19 convictions included improper transport of Asian carp, violation of wholesale fish dealer vehicle ID requirements when transporting fish, possession of illegal fish with a value greater than $300 and failure to keep wholesale fish dealer records.

Acting on a tip in 2018, DNR conservation wardens began an investigation and observed Li selling the fish to Asian Midway Foods in Madison. Charges were filed against Li in September 2020.

It is illegal to possess Asian carp in Wisconsin unless the fish have been gutted or the gills are severed.

