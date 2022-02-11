 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

Authorities say a woman has died and two men were injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A woman has died and two men were injured in a shooting in downtown Milwaukee, authorities said.

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting Thursday at about 10 p.m. on Water Street, WISN-TV reported. A source told the station that the shooting happened inside BrownStone Social Lounge. Police did not confirm that.

Police said the woman, in her 30s, was shot multiple times and the men, in their 20s, are in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting began because of an argument but they were unclear if those who were shot were involved or bystanders. Authorities are still looking for an unknown shooter.

