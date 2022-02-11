Police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A woman has died and two men were wounded in a shooting that stemmed from a possible argument in downtown Milwaukee, authorities said.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Thursday and found the 31-year-old Milwaukee woman with multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she died.

The shooting reportedly took place inside BrownStone Social Lounge, WISN-TV said.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was hospitalized in stable condition with a single gunshot wound and another 23-year-old Milwaukee man had a single gunshot wound, police said, and both were expected to survive.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an apparent argument and they were looking early Friday for an unknown shooter.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WISN-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0