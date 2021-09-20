Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday.

Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit said in a statement that they would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm.

The victims' bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul. Authorities said all four had been shot.

“After gathering evidence and information about what happened before and after the bodies were discovered, investigators determined the killings occurred in Minnesota,” specifically St. Paul, the police statement said.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin originally took the lead in the investigation. Police haven't said what investigators believe motivated the crime.