 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: 8-year-old who was assaulted died from strangulation

An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized earlier this week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died

  • 0

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (AP) — An 8-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy who was hospitalized earlier this week after he was allegedly assaulted by his mother has died, police said Saturday.

Chief Eric Miller said it appears the cause of death was strangulation. An autopsy will be performed later this week, Miller said.

Authorities said the incident happened on Wednesday. The boy's mother was taken to a hospital the same day with self-inflicted injuries. She was booked into the Sheboygan County Jail on Friday.

Police have referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Great hornbill bird survives cancer, receives replacement 3D-printed beak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News