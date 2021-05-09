 Skip to main content
Police arrest 2 in connection with shooting that injured 4
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that injured four people.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police say two 23-year-old men, a 25-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police apprehended a 23-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

