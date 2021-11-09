Police break up large melee outside Madison high school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police used pepper spray to break up a large melee outside a Madison high school, sending five students to the hospital.

According to authorities, someone pulled a fire alarm at Madison East High School Monday and dozens of students ran outside where fighting began.

Interim Principal Mikki Smith said in a note to parents that as altercations escalated, police were called to the school. District spokesman Tim LeMonds says once Madison firefighters cleared the school of any fire, most students returned to classes.

But, he says a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group.

“In no kind of way do we think this is acceptable,” Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said outside the school. “We’re coming out of a 20-month global pandemic that has really caused some serious social-emotional mental health needs.”

Madison police were called to the school 22 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in September, the State Journal reported.

