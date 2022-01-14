Police: Burger King robbery that left 1 dead was staged

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.

Sixteen-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Bracell was shot to death during the robbery Jan. 2. Video surveillance showed a man with a gun leaning into the drive-thru window and another Burger Kind employee opening fire on him.

According to a criminal complaint, the man who leaned into the drive-thru window was Antoine Edwards. His 16-year-old daughter worked at the Burger King with Harris-Bracell.

The three of them hatched a plan to steal money from the restaurant by staging a robbery. The night of Jan. 2, Edwards drove up to the drive-thru. Harris-Bracell was supposed to hand him the register but took too long. Edwards grew impatient and leaned into the window with his gun.

Another employee who wasn't in on the robbery opened fire on Edwards and hit Harris-Bracell by mistake.

The complaint charged Edwards with felony murder, contributing to the delinquency of a minor with death as a consequence and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Online court records indicated he was in custody but didn't list an attorney for him.

Derrick Ellis, the employee who allegedly shot Harris-Bracell, was charged Jan. 6 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains at large.

