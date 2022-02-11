 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Couple found dead in West Bend park apparently shot

Police in the Washington County community of West Bend are investigating the discovery of two bodies

WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Police in the Washington County community of West Bend are investigating the discovery of two bodies.

According to authorities, an officer on foot patrol found the bodies about 6 p.m. Thursday near a building in Lac Lawrann Park.

The man and woman had apparent gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

West Bend is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

