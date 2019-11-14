VILLAGE OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) — Police have fatally shot a person in eastern Wisconsin.
Authorities say a Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call about a suicidal person on Thursday. After interacting with the person, authorities say both officers fired their weapons, striking him. Authorities tried to revive him, but he died at a Neenah hospital.
No officers were hurt. A gun was found at the scene.
WLUK-TV reports the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
