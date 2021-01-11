Police, firefighters to get vaccine next in Wisconsin

Evers told Steil and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in a Dec. 30 letter that vaccinating that group is expected to run from February through April. The third group, which includes additional essential workers and people with chronic conditions, will run from April to June. Evers said the public won't start getting vaccinated until June.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said she knows that some people want the vaccine to be made available now to whoever wants it.

“But if we do it now with the level of vaccine we have available now, we will just create mass chaos," she said.

Evers said Monday that this week for the first time demand for the vaccine from those that can administer it will exceed supply. The state needs 10,000 more doses to fulfill requests, Evers said. The state has been ramping up its vaccine infrastructure, but without increased supply from the federal government “the state is constrained in its efforts to ensure the quick and equitable distribution of this critical resource,” Evers said.