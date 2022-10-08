 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify 3 people who died when car drove off viaduct

Authorities have identified three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit have been identified, authorities said late Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash.

Police said the chase lasted less than a minute after an attempted traffic stop for an alleged drug transaction. The driver struck a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, before crashing through a safety fence. The car then drove off the bridge onto West Canal Street and burst into flames.

The medical examiner's office has not listed the causes of deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Watch now: Madison college students wait for hours to secure housing leases for next year

