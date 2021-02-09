 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover
0 comments
AP

Police identify man killed during altercation in Plover

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLOVER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death during an altercation in Plover that left four people injured.

Zachary Deyo, 28, of Stevens Point, was killed early Monday at a trailer home. Plover police say Deyo was not a guest of the residents at the trailer.

Police said earlier that another male was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Two other males and a female suffered various injuries.

Police say the altercation was an isolated incident. No further information was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News