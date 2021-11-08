Police identify man shot and killed in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha Police said Monday that a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting that left three other people injured.

Marquis Wallace, 28, of Kenosha, died in the shooting that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday “in the area of a large event at a local business,” police said.

Three people who suffered injuries were treated and released from area hospitals. Their names have not been released.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said there's evidence of more than 70 rounds being fired, the Kenosha News reported.

“Due to the size of the crowd, the chaotic scene and attempts to breach the crime scene, our officers had to request mutual aid from several law enforcement agencies to assist in maintaining control," Larsen said.

Police had not identified any suspects as of Monday. Authorities said earlier they believe the shooting was not a random act and appears to have stemmed from some sort of a dispute.

