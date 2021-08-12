Police identify officer shot at apartment building

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Police in Oconto Falls have identified an officer who was shot last week at an apartment building.

WLUK-TV reported that police identified Nicole Blaskowski in a social media post Wednesday. She was shot Friday while responding to a report of a kidnapping at the building.

According to a criminal complaint, she was shot while trying to calm down the suspect, 29-year-old Alisha Kocken. The two fought and Kocken grabbed Blaskowski’s gun and fired it three times, hitting Blaskowski in the head. Blaskowski was taken to a hospital in Green Bay. She has since been released.

The police department said in the post that Blaskowski is married and has three children.

Kocken faces nine charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Her attorney, John Carroll, has raised questions about Kocken's competency to understand court proceedings and assist in her own defense.

