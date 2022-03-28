Police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Autopsies are expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made in Sunday's homicides.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victims as 39-year-old Tyaries McKinney, 52-year-old Clarence Harris and 26-year-old Anthony Thompson. The medical examiner's reports say Harris and Thompson lived at the apartment where the three bodies were found.

Antonio Tate says the youngest victim was one of his best friends.

“I know his mom. I know his brothers,” Tate told WITI-TV. “I’m hurt over this, you know? My heart crushed.”

Tate tried to find the words to express his shock and heartache after his friend and the two others were fatally shot.

“I lost a granddad to gun violence,” said Tate. “I lost an uncle to gun violence. I almost lost my life to gun violence, and I just lost one of my best friends to gun violence. It don’t ever stop. Violence never stops in Milwaukee.”

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with grieving family members at the scene Sunday and called on the community to step up and prevent another family from feeling their pain.

“They’re crying. They’re mourning,” said Johnson. “They’re hurt because somebody that they cared about it is in that building behind me, and they’re dead and we shouldn’t have that in this community.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WITI-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0