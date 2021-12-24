 Skip to main content
Police searching for man who stole church donations

Police in southwestern Wisconsin are searching for a man who stole donation money from a Shullsburg church

SHULLSBURG, Wis. (AP) — Police in southwestern Wisconsin are searching for a man who stole donation money from a Shullsburg church.

WMTV-TV reported Thursday that a man searched the donation boxes and jars at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Wednesday afternoon and made off with an unknown amount of money.

The La Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page that man wore jeans, a black jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage cap.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMTV-TV.

