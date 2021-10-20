 Skip to main content
Police: Shooting at Kenosha home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha, police said.

Details about what led to Tuesday night's shooting weren't immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community."

No suspects were actively being sought, police said. Names and ages of those shot weren't immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

