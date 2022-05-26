Police: Small plane crashes in Wauwatosa neighborhood

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon in a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood.
The plane went down in a residential area near an airport in Wauwatosa, police said. Witnesses said it appears the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings before the crash.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or what might have caused it.
