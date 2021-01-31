 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police tell public to avoid area around Wisconsin mall
0 comments
AP

Police tell public to avoid area around Wisconsin mall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police asked people to avoid the area around a northern Wisconsin mall on Sunday due to an undisclosed incident.

A heavy police presence was at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, Sunday afternoon. An Outagamie County Sheriff's Office dispatcher declined to give any information about the incident.

The sheriff's office responded to the incident about 3:30 p.m.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Tony Evers announces 'We're All In' initiative and grants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News