AP

Police: West Allis shootout ends with man shooting self

Police say a man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis

  • Updated
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, according to officials.

A caller told police a man had pointed a gun at him or her, then got in a car and drove away about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the driver and exchanged gunfire with him. The man then fled into an apartment not far away.

Police set up a perimeter around the apartment and later heard a single gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

