EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — As the center of a swing district in a battleground state, Eau Claire has become a hot spot for presidential candidate visits.
While that access gives Chippewa Valley residents a front row seat to witness democracy in action and make educated voting choices, it comes at a cost.
Eau Claire officials say President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton still owe the city $54,210 in police and public safety costs related to campaign events in 2016.
The Trump campaign was sent an invoice for $47,398 related to an April 2 appearance at Memorial High School, and the Clinton campaign was billed $6,812 for an event the same day at The Lismore hotel, according to Eau Claire Police Chief Gerald Staniszewski.
“We never received any payment from the Trump or Clinton campaigns,” Staniszewski said, expressing frustration that local law enforcement agencies often must absorb the costs of providing security for campaign stops.
“I think it is something they should pay,” he said.
With Wisconsin once again seen as a key battleground state, the unpaid bills shine a spotlight on a potential hazard for local government budgets as the 2020 presidential campaign ratchets up and more candidates find their way to the Badger State.
“I expect there to be candidates here, and it could be a big expense,” Eau Claire finance director Jay Winzenz said. “I don’t know if 2020 will be as contentious as 2016 was, but there could end up being additional expenses associated with campaigns that are not really planned.”
As far as trying to collect on past-due bills, Winzenz said the city’s normal process is to send out notices and then at some point turn them over to a collection agency. If the agency is unable to collect, then the city generally ends up writing off those bills.
While the city sent notices seeking payment to the presidential campaigns, officials have not sought assistance from a collection agency in those cases.
“We know they are not going to be able to collect,” Winzenz said. “There is an element of frustration there that across the country political campaigns are using public services without really paying for them.”
On the same April 2016 weekend as the Clinton and Trump appearances, when Eau Claire was at the center of the political universe, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivered a speech at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena and Republican candidate Ted Cruz spoke at The Florian Gardens just south of the city limits.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the Cruz campaign reimbursed the sheriff’s department for $1,600 in security costs provided in conjunction with the Florian Gardens appearance.
UW-Eau Claire Police Chief Jay Dobson said the university was able to collect up front from the Sanders campaign — and again in October 2016 from the Trump campaign — because the campaigns were renting the arena for their events. Security, custodial and set-up costs are built into those rental contracts and required to be paid in advance.
Safety is priority
But unlike those events that involved booking a venue, the city typically is limited in its ability to bill ahead for campaign events because the services provided are difficult to project and take place on public streets and sidewalks — places that police, fire and public works departments routinely don’t charge for using.
“Our job is to provide for the safety and security of the residents and the people who come here and to keep traffic disruption to a minimum,” Staniszewski said.
But that costs money, he said, noting that police typically get about two or three days of notice from the Secret Service when a candidate is scheduled to come to town.
“Then it’s kind of all hands on deck,” Staniszewski said, with the detective division generally assigned to handle security for the events. Staniszewski said he is not aware of any candidates ever reimbursing the city for such costs.
“We have an obligation to protect the public,” Winzenz said. “Whether people are here just to listen or to protest or counterprotest, they have the right to freedom of speech and we’re there to make sure everybody has the ability to exercise that right without crossing the line into violent activity.”
Planning for protests
Trump’s bill for his speech at Memorial was significantly higher than the cost of Clinton’s event in part because the downtown convention center poses fewer security concerns, but also because city officials knew from what had been happening at Trump campaign stops across the country that his appearance would attract protesters and counterprotesters.
The city, which has a practice of billing candidates for political events but not charging office holders for costs related to official visits, responded by requesting assistance from several regional law enforcement agencies as well as a Dane County crowd control unit.
“Our role is to make sure these events go on peacefully. Imagine if we didn’t and something went horribly wrong,” Winzenz said, citing the example of the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which clashes between protesters and counterprotesters turned violent, leaving more than 30 people injured and a woman dead after a crowd of counterprotesters was struck by the vehicle of a white supremacist.
“We’re always going to err on the side of protecting the health, safety and welfare of the public, and we do that regardless of political affiliation, religious beliefs or anything else,” he said. “And in an ideal world, campaigns would reimburse communities for the cost of providing those services.”
Cramer said the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office generally hasn’t billed campaigns for security costs associated with candidate visits.
“We’ve tried in the past and been unsuccessful,” Cramer said, noting that the Cruz campaign is the only one he can recall reimbursing the department.
Cramer said the Secret Service already has warned Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to expect many presidential campaign visits, especially with the Democratic National Convention coming to Milwaukee, in the run-up to the November 2020 election.
“We’ll do what we have to do to maintain security and figure out how we’ll deal with it later,” Cramer said. “As long as everybody stays safe, that’s the most important thing.”
Widespread issue
The nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity reported last month that Eau Claire is one of at least 10 municipal governments across the country that is still waiting for Trump to pay public safety-related invoices in connection with political rallies. Records show those cities are owed at least $841,219, topped by a $470,417 bill from El Paso, Texas, for costs associated with a rally this February near the Mexican border.
The center indicated that some cities bill candidates, while others have policies against charging politicians for police costs.
The cities awaiting payment include Green Bay, which billed the Trump campaign $9,380 for costs related to an Aug. 5, 2016, campaign stop in the city.
“We appreciate, and we feel honored, when the candidates come to Green Bay,” Celestine Jeffreys, chief of staff for Mayor Eric Genrich, told the Center for Public Integrity. “We are also very appreciative when they honor their debts.”
Likewise, Staniszewski welcomes it when candidates share their messages in Eau Claire.
“I actually think candidate visits are a good thing for Eau Claire and give people here a voice in our elections, but they take a lot of resources, and I think there should be a process so that we are reimbursed for the services we provide.”
