Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment

Four people have been indicted in the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross. Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee announced Thursday that 38-year-old Lakisha Ducksworth was indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Three other people had already been charged in the case: 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 26-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. were indicted on murder and gun charges, and 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy was also indicted on charges of lying to investigators. Prosecutors say McCaa also was charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and Ducksworth also was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Cross was fatally shot while delivering mail on Dec. 9. It's not clear whether Charles Ducksworth Jr. and Lakisha Ducksworth are related.