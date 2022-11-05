 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color

School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — On break in the hallway between St. Marcus Lutheran Church and its attached school, eighth grader Annii Kinepoway had no hesitation in explaining what she’s learned to love best here — the good Lord and good grades.

“I like knowing there’s somebody you can ask for help if you need it. Somebody is there and looking over you,” she said of her newly found faith, while proudly wearing the tie indicating her academic honors.

Annii’s mother could only afford this educational opportunity because of school choice programs, which 94% of St. Marcus’ 1,160 students in Milwaukee also use.

“It has changed our lives for the better,” said Wishkub Kinepoway, a Native American and African American single mom. “She says, ‘I really love St. Marcus because I don’t have to pretend I’m not smart.’”

People are also reading…

School choice is one of many education issues that have become a partisan battleground, bringing parents to the polls this fall. One core question is how widely, if at all, taxpayer money should pay for private school tuition, instead of only financing public schools. Critics say such programs weaken public schools, whose costs remain high even if students transfer, taking some state funding with them.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated tensions. Public schools often were closed longer than private ones, and extended online learning has been linked to major learning losses.

But many low-income parents in neighborhoods like Milwaukee’s predominantly African American north side or Latino south side say voucher programs — introduced here three decades ago — are the only way their children can attend faith-based institutions. They say those schools teach structure and values in ways public ones are often too overwhelmed to do.

“It’s a huge difference because it’s a support in faith and in values,” said Lorena Ramirez, whose four children attend St. Anthony, walking distance from home on Milwaukee's south side. “I was looking for a school that would help me.”

St. Anthony is one of the country’s largest Catholic schools – 1,500 students on five campuses who are 99% Latino and almost entirely covered by public funding, said its president, Rosana Mateo. It was founded by German immigrants 150 years ago, just like St. Marcus.

Until the 1960s, urban parochial schools could count on financing from flourishing parishes and cheap payroll costs, since nuns often taught for free. Without those supports, schools started charging substantial tuition, now up to $8,000-$9,000 per academic year — unaffordable for most working-class families.

“Our neediest students should have the opportunity to go to private schools,” said Mateo, a former deputy superintendent in Milwaukee’s public schools.

The expansion and politicization of voucher programs, however, is “no longer targeting really poor kids” but rather “disproportionately helping middle-class, white students,” said Gary Orfield, an education professor and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. His research found students of color have lower test scores and graduation rates when attending low-quality private schools, because most vouchers programs don’t allow for transportation to higher-performing ones.

While urban, faith-based schools don’t necessarily outperform all public ones on test scores, their students enjoy better civic outcomes, from college graduation rates to lower drug use, said Patrick Wolf, a professor of education at the University of Arkansas.

“They contribute more to the community than just educating the kids,” Wolf said.

In Omaha, Nebraska — a state Wolf called a “school choice desert” — three Catholic schools in danger of closing formed a foundation.

They’ve raised millions of dollars to serve nearly 600 children, 93% of them students of color and all in need of financial assistance, said the Rev. Dave Korth, foundation president and pastor at one of the related parishes.

Reliable public funds would keep the schools sustainable for parents who choose them “not because of political hot-button things. They simply want their kids in faith-based environments because they believe they’ll be better citizens,” Korth said.

Arizona is at the other end of the school choice spectrum — against strong opposition, its governor signed one of the country’s broadest voucher system expansions, allowing every parent to use public funds for private tuition or other education costs.

One such parent is Jill Voss, who’s using tuition assistance to send her three children to Phoenix Christian School PreK-8, where she’s the athletic director and physical education teacher. She’s an alumna, as are her parents and grandparents, who were among the first students when the school opened in 1959.

“A lot of the reason we chose Phoenix Christian was because of our family and just knowing my kids were getting a good Christian foundation to their schooling,” Voss said. “Church and having a church family is important to us.”

Diamond Figueroa, a sixth grader who attends Phoenix Christian thanks to financial assistance just like 98% of her schoolmates, said she wasn’t always comfortable in public school, even though more students there were also Hispanic.

“Everyone here is so much nicer and welcoming," she said. “I am not afraid to ask questions.”

It is broad spiritual values rather than specific denominational practices that parents and educators find helpful in preventing the fights and other aggressive behavior that have recently plagued schools.

“Say there’s a dispute between two kids ready to go to blows,” said Ernie DiDomizio, the principal of St. Catherine School, citing an example from that morning when students were fighting over sneakers. The Catholic school in Milwaukee has 130 students, most African American and all enrolled through choice programs. “At that moment, we prayed for grace and acceptance. In public schools, you can’t do that.”

For recent immigrants, especially from Latin America, where Catholic traditions are more visible in public life, faith-based schools help maintain cultural ties.

Learning Mexican folkloric dances at St. Anthony, for instance, helps her children feel more at home with their family's culture, Ramirez said. The public schools where she first sent her oldest “don’t teach much about cultures. Here there are all kinds, and nobody is discriminated.”

One of her daughter’s fifth-grade classmates, Evelyn Ramirez, likes St. Anthony’s lesson that God “made the world with good people and not just mean people.”

Catholic schools historically played a major role in integrating Hispanic immigrants in American culture, especially when public schools were segregated, said Felipe Hinojosa, a professor of Latino politics and religion at Texas A&M University.

Continued racial divisions of many urban neighborhoods affect school performance. St. Marcus is the only school — out of 14 in the area that are 80% low-income and 80% African American — where more than 20% of students are proficient in reading, said St. Marcus superintendent Henry Tyson.

“Parents send their kids to St. Marcus because they're frustrated with schools where their kids are failing,” Tyson said. "We want kids to know they’re redeemed children of God. It’s transformative for their sense of self.”

When she enrolled at St. Marcus last year, Annii was unfamiliar with the prayers and school uniform.

“On the first day ... I stood there looking around, feeling awkward and out of place. ... Now I can do my own thing in my relationship with God,” she said, before rushing back to math class.

Mumphrey reported from Phoenix.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers. Barnes, who would be Wisconsin's first Black senator, is doubling down on breaking through with younger members of that bloc who community organizers say are often disinterested or feel their votes don't make a difference. He plans events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community in the campaign's closing stretch, and he's investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Barack Obama was in Milwaukee on Saturday to lend his star power to a rally for Barnes.

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors, supreme court justices and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. And when abortion is brought up, a number of them say they would not change the status quo, or would have exceptions if they do impose new restrictions. The issue looms large especially in states where elections are expected to be close.

Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to knock off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also gain a large enough majority in the Legislature to override any veto should he win. Democrats are looking to both return Evers, who has been a block on the conservative legislative agenda, while also knocking off Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He is seeking a third term against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a race that could determine which party holds majority control in the Senate. Evers faces businessman Tim Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is largely self-financing his run.

Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud

Complaint charges Milwaukee election official with fraud

Prosecutors have charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm's office also charged Kimberly Zapata with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud Friday. Her attorney had no comment. Zapata was the Milwaukee Elections Commission's deputy director. According to a complaint, Zapata used the state's voter database to obtain the ballots using fake names and send them to Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections commitee. Zapata told investigators she wanted to expose real vulnerabilities in the state's absentee system.

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.” Fifty-two-year-old Paul Buzzell, of Mequon, appeared Monday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court, where a judge found probable cause to proceed with the case and set a $500 signature bond. According to a criminal complaint, Buzzell, a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member, posted a photo of his completed April ballot on his Facebook page. It resulted in a voter fraud charge that includes a maximum 3 ½ years behind bars and up to $10,000 in fines upon conviction.

Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy

Rare John Steinbeck column probes strength of US democracy

Debates over the future of democracy aren't new. Decades ago, communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted. As a resident in Paris at the time, John Steinbeck found himself asked often about the headlines from his native country and whether its form of government was endangered. His response was a column for a French publication that has rarely been seen since, but now appears in the current issue of the literary quarterly The Strand Magazine. “All democracies have it,” he wrote of the hysteria of McCarthyism. "It cannot be wiped out because, by destroying it, democracy would destroy itself.”

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials across the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races. In Michigan, the secretary of state says many poll worker applicants "seem to be motivated by nefarious intent.” The recruitment efforts have raised alarms that the people at the very foundation of the election system could try to undermine it.

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids ingrained in the nation's illicit drug supply are killing more people in the U.S. than any other drug has. But mistaken beliefs persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy. That's something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs.

Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.

Explainer: Protections against absentee ballot fraud in Wis.

The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and more than 800,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud. The Wisconsin Election Commission say several measures work to guard against fraud involving absentee ballots. They also say those who illegally request ballots can be prosecuted for serious crimes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge in Pelosi attack case worked with daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News