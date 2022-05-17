 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Professors defend new UW-Madison leader against GOP attacks

Professors are defending the University of Wisconsin-Madison's new chancellor from GOP critics accusing her of being unabashedly liberal

This photo provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows Jennifer L. Mnookin, dean of the School of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. The University of Wisconsin System regents have selected UCLA's law school dean to lead UW-Madison. The regents announced Monday, May 16, 2022, that they have picked Jennifer Mnookin to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A group of Wisconsin professors defended UW-Madison's new chancellor Tuesday from GOP critics who have accused her of being unabashedly liberal.

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors tweeted a statement saying the criticism against Jennifer Mnookin is grounded in “corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories” and that Republican threats to starve the UW System of funding if regents don't reconsider are inappropriate and embarrassing.

“These threats are beyond the pale,” the statement said. “They constitute unacceptable political interference in the administration of the UW System. ... We call on these elected officials and candidates to retract their statements and apologize.”

Mnookin is expected to field questions about the Republican criticism during a teleconference with reporters later Tuesday.

UW regents announced Monday that they had voted unanimously to hire Mnookin over four other finalists to succeed outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who is leaving at the end of the month to become president at Northwestern University.

Mnookin currently serves as dean of UCLA's law school. She'll make $750,000 annually as UW-Madison chancellor, about $132,000 more than Blank earned per year as chancellor.

Within hours of the announcement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos issued a statement blasting the hire. He painted Mnookin as a liberal, pointing to tweets in which she voiced support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates on California campuses and critical race theory, which purports that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions. Vos also noted that Mnookin has donated to Democratic candidates and causes.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch issued a statement calling Mnookin “a woke radical” and said the hiring decision will encourage Wisconsin parents to send their kids to out-of-state universities so they can get “an honest education.”

Steve Nass, Republican vice-chairman of the state Senate's universities committee and a vocal UW critic, issued a statement saying if the regents believe Mnookin is the best choice then GOP lawmakers should refuse to increase state aid for the entire UW System and freeze tuition rates, choking off two of the system's key revenue streams.

UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch pointed out that Mnookin got an unanimous vote from the regents, including some appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

