Pros and cons: Housing for released prisoners raises debate

The number of beds available in transitional housing is a fraction of the number of people released from prison every year in Wisconsin. In 2019, there were 9,341 releases, an average of 774 each month.

Even with help, the challenges faced by many people getting out of prison can be immense and it isn’t uncommon for some to end up homeless if they’re unable to afford a place of their own or can’t find somewhere willing to rent to them.

Neighbors sometimes see transitional housing as a threat to their safety. In Oshkosh, neighbors of one such house have concerns about the choice of location and the overall management of the facility. They warn their children to avoid the people who stay there.

Angell was out of prison, but while staying in transitional housing, she still had rules to follow: she had an ankle bracelet to monitor her location, a curfew at night and wasn’t allowed to have visitors. At any time, staff hired to monitor the house could show up to check on her and her roommate.

The stability helped, she said. She felt relatively safe and had time to look for a place of her own, even if that was a challenge with a felony on her record.

“I knew I had a place to go,” she said. “I had my own room.”