Prosecution rests in Wisconsin parade suspect's trial

Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring scores of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring scores of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, telling the judge that they're tired of him questioning their ethics as he struggles to defend himself without a lawyer.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. Investigators say he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and sped off into the parade route. He was expected to make his opening statements Thursday afternoon.

Brooks took the unusual step of dismissing his public defenders just days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. Brooks holds a high school equivalency diploma but has no legal training.

District Attorney Susan Opper has called numerous police officers and paradegoers to the stand who testified that the SUV plowed through the parade and Brooks was behind the wheel. Brooks has spent most of the proceedings objecting to almost every question prosecutors have posed to witnesses, launching into meandering, hours-long cross-examinations, muttering under his breath about how the trial isn't fair and arguing with Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Things broke down Thursday morning just before District Attorney Susan Opper rested her case. Brooks became agitated when Opper introduced a rap video that Brooks starred in that shows him standing in front of the SUV in an attempt to link him to the vehicle.

Brooks argued that Opper sprung the video on him without notifying him that it could be part of the evidence. He also complained that Opper and other prosecutors have been laughing at him under their breath since the trial began.

Opper told Dorow that she laughed Thursday because the video had been mislabeled and nothing prohibits her from pulling anything out of her briefcase and offering it as evidence. She said she was tired of Brooks questioning the ethics of both the judge and the prosecution team.

“He continues to suggest and impugn the integrity of this court without a basis. He doesn’t like it because the evidence is stacking up and stacking up (against him)," Opper said. "I do not appreciate his impugning the integrity of these proceedings, your honor’s efforts to run a fair trial and our efforts to run a fair trial.”

Dorow said she was tired of Brooks rolling his eyes at her, gesturing at her and fighting with her.

“I don't like your tone and the way you're talking to me,” Brooks said.

Dorow responded by telling him to sit down and stop talking.

“What you mean, stop talking?” Brooks said.

Dorow then called a recess. In the past she has ordered Brooks removed to an alternative courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video but she can cut off his microphone to prevent him from disrupting court. She stopped short of that on Thursday but told Brooks that she was looking forward to the lunch break.

“Did I raise my voice?" the judge told Brooks as he paged through a book without looking at her. “I absolutely did. Was I frustrated? I absolutely was."

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging  the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges the stores sold the two at least 37 firearms. Fleet Farm counters that it complies with all applicable gun laws and devotes substantial resources to training and compliance. Democrat Ellison faces a stiff re-election challenge from Republican Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue.

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

