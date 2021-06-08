Protesters maintain blockade at Minnesota oil pipeline site

Enbridge says the original pipeline — built in the 1960s — is deteriorating and can run at only about half its original capacity. It says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries

Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They also rallied Monday at the headwaters of the Mississippi, roughly 20 minutes away, chanting “Stop Line 3!” and “Water is life!”

Among those attending was actress Jane Fonda, who held signs with President Joe Biden’s image that said, “Which side are you on?”

“This is important. This is what we need,” she told The Associated Press, motioning toward the crowd.

Biden has not taken a stand on Line 3.

Calgary-based Enbridge this month began a final construction push on Line 3, which clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil.

