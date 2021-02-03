Racial task force co-chair called job 'political loser'

He goes on to say that he and Vos should sit down and figure out where Republicans could compromise on initiatives and where they wouldn't.

“Then I'd sketch out a plan on how to proceed, making sure it takes some time but yet there will be enough activity to show progress,” Steineke wrote. “I truly think if we do this right we have an opportunity to show how Evers could get things done if his admin weren't so damned political. We could also make some inroads with voters we don't normally reach. Worse case scenario, we show a willingness to work on these issues and make the Democrats say no to things.”

Steineke concludes the email by saying Republicans should pick things that can win bipartisan agreement.

“This isn't a role I relish, but think it's the right thing to do right now,” he said.

Stubbs didn't return messages Wednesday, nor did two other Black task force members.

Tory Lowe, a task force member who is Black, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he's concerned the email suggests the task force wasn't committed to real results.