Racine officer cleared in deadly shooting during pursuit

A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Racine police officer has been cleared in a deadly shooting.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced Tuesday that she will not file charges against Officer Zachary Brenner, who fatally shot Da’Shontay King on May 20 during a police pursuit.

The state Department of Justice led the investigation into the shooting and turned its findings over to the district attorney.

Hanson released the body camera footage and her 27-page decision before family had a chance to view it Tuesday.

Brenner said he tried pulling King over for a traffic violation when King stopped the car and took off running.

Video footage shows Brenner chasing King, telling him multiple times not to reach for a weapon or he would shoot him. Still images of the video, included in Hanson’s report show what she says is a gun falling out of King’s pocket, WISN-TV reported.

Hanson said it shows him turning to pick up the gun and then holding the gun. Moments later, Brenner said he feared for his life and shot King several times.

“My review of the facts and circumstances of this case led me to the conclusion that Officer Brenner is immune from criminal liability in this case as the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time," Hanson wrote.

The King family attorney, William Sulton, said he’s requesting the final cause of death in the medical examiner’s report which he believes will show the officer used unreasonable force to stop King.

NRA slams Trump's Wisconsin candidate over false endorsement

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Jarchow raises $447,000 for attorney general run

Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow says he raised more than $445,000 over the first half of 2022. Candidates have until Friday to file campaign finance reports detailing their fundraising over the last six months. The former state representative's campaign released a report Thursday showing he raised $447,622. He had $208,411 on hand as of June 30. His primary opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, hadn't released any figures as of mid-afternoon Thursday. His latest filing indicates he raised $84,366 in 2021. Jarchow raised $10,555 last year. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul's campaign aides didn't immediately return messages inquiring about his totals.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of two felonies related to her conduct in office. Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office on Monday. Three other counts, including two felonies and a misdemeanor, were dismissed, but could be considered at sentencing on Aug. 25. The 42-year-old Lewis represented Milwaukee’s northwest aldermanic district. She was first elected to the Common Council in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2020 without a challenger. She joined a crowded field of Democrats in announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2021.

Judge dismisses suit vs. Wisconsin over Cephus reinstatement

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018. A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and he was readmitted to the school. The woman alleged in her lawsuit that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision, violating federal gender equity laws. But U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday that the woman didn't provide enough evidence that the laws were violated. Cephus currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Court: Local health officers can issue unilateral orders

The state Supreme Court says local health officers can legally issue orders to slow diseases unilaterally. The ruling Friday affirms that health officers don’t need to wait for governing bodies such as city councils and county boards to take action. The decision marks the culmination of a lawsuit two parents filed in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiffs challenged orders from Dane County’s health director banning indoor gatherings as unconstitutional. Liberal-leaning Justice Jill Karofsky wrote for the majority that Wisconsin law clearly authorizes public health officers to issue such orders and has since the state was a territory.

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store. Police say the ruckus spilled into the parking lot where a man and two security guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the security guards were killed. Milwaukee police reported a separate homicide that happened earlier Saturday, resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man. The three homicides follow two killings in Milwaukee Friday night when a 66-year-old woman and 50-year-old man died in separate shootings within 30 minutes of each other.

