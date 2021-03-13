Realtors selling property near Foxconn play waiting game

“We never expected to lose our neighbors,” Lauf said, referring to the eradication of homes to build Foxconn’s facility. “When you take away the farmland, you can never put it back. What do you do when there’s nothing left?”

Lauf said she didn’t want the farm to be around apartment complexes, or be right across the street from a fast food restaurant, so the family put the property up for sale — even if “our last intention is to sell it.”

The listing was posted in December. Lauf said Haubrich had been contacted by developers, but nothing serious.

“If it takes a year or two, we’ll still be here,” Haubrich said. “They have their farm. If we sell it, fine. If we don’t, they’ll still have their business there.”

Added Lauf: “We have no intention of leaving. But if someone comes along and pays what we’re asking, it’ll take us one year to move...

“The 3.9 million is on the high end,” Lauf said. “It’s our ‘We don’t want to sell it’ price. … We want to continue our business, but we have to be cognizant of that’s going on around us.”