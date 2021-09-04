 Skip to main content
Recently born infant found dead on Milwaukee's north side
AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A recently born infant was found dead near a business on Milwaukee’s north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the body was found around 9:50 a.m. Friday near a business on the 5600 block of North Teutonia Avenue. The cause of death has not yet been determined, and no description of the infant was made available.

Officers are seeking the parents.

