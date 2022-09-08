 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild

  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock reintroduced to the wild to help save the endangered birds, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.

The previous record was set in 2018, when six wild-hatched birds fledged in the flock that was taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida by following ultralight aircraft, department biologist Sara Zimorski said in an email. That same year was Louisiana's previous record wild fledgling year, at five.

The mottled brown-and-white juveniles which survive to adulthood will be white with red caps and black mustaches and wingtips, and about 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall. Their wingspan can reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) across.

People are also reading…

Only about 800 “whoopers” exist, according to the International Crane Foundation. About 500 are in the only natural flock, which winters in Texas and breeds in Alberta, Canada. About 80 are in the Wisconsin-Florida flock, nearly 140 in captivity and seven in an introduced flock that failed in Florida.

Louisiana's flock now totals 76, said a news release from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Three males and three females raised at the Audubon Nature Institute's species survival center in New Orleans will join them in November, said Richard Dunn, the center's assistant curator.

A fourth female will remain at Audubon for breeding to be sure her good genes meet up with a good match, Dunn said. That's important because every crane alive is descended from 15 that lived in Texas in the 1940s. Biologists estimate more than 10,000 lived in North America before habitat loss and overhunting nearly killed them off.

The Louisiana and Wisconsin-Florida flocks are being nurtured in hope of creating a cushion in case anything happens to the natural flock.

The natural flock is listed as endangered, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering whether to change that to threatened. The “experimental” flocks are classified as threatened because that loosens regulations, making reintroductions more feasible.

“We can’t point out exactly why this was our best year" for fledglings, Zimorski said in the news release. "It could be partly the age and experience of the birds. We certainly have birds that have gained experience hatching and raising chicks over the previous few years, but we did also have some new pairs who were successful for the first time this year.”

She said dry conditions during the breeding season, which runs from February until June, may also have played a part.

“I don’t think we’ve had a nesting season during a drought like we had this year,’’ Zimorski said in the news release. “Intuitively it doesn’t seem like that would be good, but according to some colleagues from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, other species of water birds often have really good breeding success in drought years that follow wet years, which we definitely had last year. It’ll be interesting to see how the weather patterns correlate with breeding success going forward.’’

Last year, 24 mated pairs hatched what was then a record 14 chicks in Louisiana, but only four of those babies grew old enough to fly.

“Seventeen pairs nested this year; only one of those pairs was new and nesting together for the first time -– they hatched chicks but weren’t successful in fledging them,” Zimorski said in an email. “However, three pairs that had nested unsuccessfully in previous years hatched and fledged chicks this year.”

Biologists don't know the sex of this year's fledglings or those of two birds that hatched last year. The others are 38 males and 28 females.

Whooping cranes mate for life.

“A few birds that nested in 2021 lost their mate and though I think most of them were repaired they didn’t nest with their new mates,” Zimorski said in an email. “Additionally, there were a couple of pairs that nested in 2021 who are still alive and together but just didn’t nest this year, not sure why.”

Federal and state agencies began Louisiana's reintroduction in 2011; the first chick hatched in 2016.

This year was the second in a row and the third since 2016 that twins both fledged, the department said. Whooping cranes lay one or two eggs per nest, but generally only one grows up even if two hatch.

To follow AP coverage of the environment, go to https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case (copy)

Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos' absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Wait told The Associated Press in July that he visited the state's MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered 10 ballots for people, including Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that the ballots be sent to his home. Wait then contacted police and told them what he had done in what he said was an attempt to expose vulnerabilities in the system.

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn't saying what she wants to do with it. Loudenbeck faces long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in the Nov. 8 election. She has called for shifting election oversight from a state commission to the secretary of state's office, following the lead of many other states. She declined to tell The Associated Press in an interview what election duties she believes the office should have, saying that she doesn't make policy and legislators should decide how much power she gets.

Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

Funeral of ex-Milwaukee archbishop marked by prayer, protest

Hundreds of supporters, as well as advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse, attended retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland's funeral, which was marked by an open acknowledgement of his mistakes. Weakland died Aug. 22 at age 95. He led the Milwaukee Archdiocese for 25 years before stepping down after a theology student revealed he had been paid $450,000 in 1997 to settle a sexual assault claim against Weakland. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual, but he also admitted in 2008 that he had moved sexually abusive priests from parish to parish. At his funeral Tuesday, the Rev. Steven Avella said Weakland's mistakes were hanging over the ceremony. He says many people loved Weakland, but that some did not and their anger can't be dismissed.

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt

Police say a man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them. One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout. Authorities said they did not know if she was shot by police or by the man. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide, and police were trying to arrest him when he fled and led them downtown. A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars following a truck before multiple shots ring out.

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha’s public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies’ treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture. A white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in August 2020. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Parents sue Eau Claire schools for transgender policy

A group of parents is suing the Eau Claire Area School District for guidance it issued to staff members on supporting transgender students. Parents Protecting Our Children, a group of parents with children in the Eau Claire school system, argued in a complaint filed in federal court Wednesday that the school’s policies for supporting transgender students violate constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom. A school policy titled “Administrative Guidance for Gender Identity Support” encourages transgender students to talk to staff members about their concerns and instructs employees to be careful in talking to parents, since not all students are “out” to their families.

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI

A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

Gov. Tony Evers is calling for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools — a plan derided by Republicans and released nine weeks before the election. It is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers unveiled highlights of the plan Tuesday that he will formally introduce next year if he wins reelection in November. It would then have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before taking effect in July. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels in the Nov. 8 election. Michels and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos spoke out against the proposal.

Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades

Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state. Kohler died Saturday at age 83. During his time as CEO, Kohler grew the company from a $133 million operation in 1972 to one that approached $6 billion in annual revenue in 2015 when he turned over the top job to his son. Kohler transformed The American Club, built in 1918 for immigrant workers at Kohler, into a five-star, five-diamond resort and built the championship golf courses, Blackwolf Run and Whistling Straits.

Watch Now: Related Video

When will Prince Charles become king?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News