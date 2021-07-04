Recreational vehicle crash kills passenger, injures driver

SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and another person was injured following a recreational vehicle crash early Sunday in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The department says the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch. WEAU-TV reports.

The crash killed a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, who was a passenger. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. He's currently in stable condition, the sheriff's office reports.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0