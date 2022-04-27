 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regents name UW-Madison chancellor finalists

The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of finalists for the UW-Madison chancellor position

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have released the names of five finalists for the open UW-Madison chancellor position.

UW System Interim President Michael Falbo said Wednesday that a regents committee has picked Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; University of California Los Angeles Law School Dean Jennifer Mnookin; Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost; and John Karl Scholz, provost and economics professor at UW-Madison.

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern.

