Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor

University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Green Bay official with a long resume of working in university administration will serve as UW-Whitewater's next chancellor, UW System leaders announced Thursday.

UWGB Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at Whitewater on March 1. He will make $265,000 annually.

King worked as vice president for enrollment management and student financial services at Bethune-Cookman University before joining the UWGB administration.

He also has served as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Florida Atlantic University and led the Council for Student Affairs of the University System of Florida. He also has held positions at East Carolina University, Wheeling Jesuit University and the University of Florida, according to UW System officials.

He holds a bachelor's degree in curriculum and instruction and a master's degree in higher education administration/student affairs from Florida State University. He holds a doctorate in education administration and leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

UW-Whitewater has seen a string of leaders come and go since 2018, when Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment allegations.

Then-UW System President Ray Cross picked UW-Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green as interim chancellor in December 2018. The Board of Regents hired Dwight Watson to serve as chancellor in 2019. He resigned in June 2021 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Then-UW System President Tommy Thompson named UW System Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Jim Henderson as interim chancellor that same month. Henderson resigned in April 2022 after growing upset about plans to survey UW System students about their thoughts on free speech. Whitewater Provost John Chenoweth took over as interim chancellor.

