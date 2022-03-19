Regulators OK purchase of solar park despite objections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities’ $433 million purchase of the state’s first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County.

The Public Service Commission’s action comes despite objections from consumer advocacy groups, which have raised affordability and reliability concerns with the project, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric are acquiring the 200-megawatt solar project that will produce enough power for around 60,000 homes, as well as provide 110 megawatts of battery storage.

Chicago-based developer Invenergy is building the 1,500-acre project in the town of Paris.

The three utilities say the project is part of efforts to go carbon-neutral by 2050, which is in line with Gov. Tony Evers’ goal for utilities to produce carbon-free electricity in the next 30 years. Construction is set to begin this year, and the project will begin operating in 2023.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.

