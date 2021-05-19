 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination
0 comments
AP

Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have signed off on a plan to treat groundwater contamination caused by a fire training facility in Marinette, but warn it will not entirely eliminate the pollution.

The contamination is linked to Tyco Fire Products' use of firefighting foam that contained substances known as PFAS or forever chemicals because they don't break down easily in the environment.

Tyco conducted testing and training with the firefighting foam that contains PFAS at its 380-acre facility from the early 1960s through 2017.

Area residents in the Town of Peshtigo are receiving a $17.5 million settlement from Tyco after being exposed to the chemicals, which have contaminated private wells.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has given Tyco the go-head on its groundwater extraction and treatment system, which includes nine wells that will pump contaminated groundwater into a treatment facility on the property.

Tyco has said it expects the treatment system will reduce PFAS contamination in groundwater by 95 percent, but the DNR is disputing those claims, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The agency contends the company’s models show more than 40 percent of PFAS currently within groundwater will remain in water even after the system has operated for 30 years.

PFAS chemicals have raised concern in recent years because research has shown they’ve been linked to harmful health issues, including thyroid disease, infertility and testicular cancer.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mom: 'No answers' 2 years after son's police death

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News