Regulators sign off on treatment plan for contamination

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have signed off on a plan to treat groundwater contamination caused by a fire training facility in Marinette, but warn it will not entirely eliminate the pollution.
The contamination is linked to Tyco Fire Products' use of firefighting foam that contained substances known as PFAS or forever chemicals because they don't break down easily in the environment.
Tyco conducted testing and training with the firefighting foam that contains PFAS at its 380-acre facility from the early 1960s through 2017.
Area residents in the Town of Peshtigo are receiving a $17.5 million settlement from Tyco after being exposed to the chemicals, which have contaminated private wells.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has given Tyco the go-head on its groundwater extraction and treatment system, which includes nine wells that will pump contaminated groundwater into a treatment facility on the property.
Tyco has said it expects the treatment system will reduce PFAS contamination in groundwater by 95 percent, but the DNR is disputing those claims, Wisconsin Public Radio reported. The agency contends the company’s models show more than 40 percent of PFAS currently within groundwater will remain in water even after the system has operated for 30 years.