Already beset by sagging milk prices amid rising costs of operating his dairy farm near the Trempealeau County community of Pigeon Falls, Brad Goplin was dealt another setback when the barn where he housed 50 heifers collapsed Sunday in the face of another foot of snow and blustery winds.
Never mind that Goplin had just finished installing a $3,000 feeding system upgrade at the barn. Never mind the economic pressures he faces as he tries to continue running the farm that has been in his family for six generations.
The barn, at a site on property Goplin owns several miles from the home farm where he lives, was gone, just like that, leaving him to find a new home for his 50 heifers. On Tuesday Goplin said he believes all of the animals escaped being crushed by the collapsed barn roof, although he acknowledged one or two might be trapped under the twisted wreckage.
Goplin’s sister Julie lives at the farm where the old barn that housed the heifers was located. She called Goplin Sunday morning “and as soon as she said ‘Hello,’ I could tell by the tone of her voice it wasn’t good,” Goplin recalled. “With the snow so deep and us having trouble here on the home farm, I knew that barn could be in trouble.”
Goplin and others worked Tuesday amid snow piled several feet deep or more to restore electricity at the site one day after transporting the heifers from the rural Osseo farm to one about 5 miles away.
“It’s hard ... This is definitely a big deal in my life,” Goplin said of the barn collapse.
Despite those challenges, Goplin has a ray of hope among the seemingly never-ending record snowfall that keeps piling up. His uncle, John Skoug, of Libertyville, Ill., has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser intended to raise money to allow the younger Goplin to build a new barn for his heifers.
Skoug set up the fundraiser Monday night he hopes will garner $125,000, most of the amount needed to rebuild the barn. As of Tuesday afternoon $2,200 had been raised.
The $125,000 total “may not pay for all of (a new heifer barn),” Skoug said, “but if we could raise that much for him, it would be really great.”
Goplin rented the heifer barn and learned its owners are not going to rebuild the structure. Because he did not own the barn, Goplin does not collect any insurance money to rebuild.
“He’s in a tough spot,” Skoug, who grew up in Amery, said. “The bottom line is he doesn’t have the insurance money to rebuild.”
Skoug knows about his nephew’s struggles to maintain the farm all too well. He and Goplin frequently discuss life on the farm and challenges making a living in that profession these days. Skoug praised Goplin for his work ethic, resolve and pleasant demeanor, even in tough times.
“He is a quality individual, a gentle giant,” Skoug said when asked why he organized the fundraiser. “He’s been successful. He’s boosted herd productivity. He’s made smart investments ... But the last couple years have been really tough. If a guy like him can’t make it, who can.”
Goplin thanked his uncle for organizing the fundraiser, saying “I’m very grateful to him for doing this.”
So much support
Many other farmers across west-central Wisconsin are facing struggles as well in the wake of what authorities say are dozens of barns and sheds with collapsed roofs because of record snow this month coupled with high winds.
Roofs in portions of four barns at a 2,100-cow rural Strum dairy collapsed Sunday morning, killing about 40 cows and injuring another 20. On Tuesday Gary Gullicksrud, one of the farm’s owners, and others continued to recover.
“It’s pretty depressing,” Gullicksrud said. “A person is just trying to manage to get along with the low milk prices, and all of a sudden to get a catastrophe like this makes things worse yet.”
Even as they face challenges, Gullicksrud and Goplin expressed gratitude for their family, friends and neighbors who continue to help them. Some hauled cattle to safe locations. Some plowed snow to provide access to barns. Some removed snow from remaining barn roofs. Some made food or offered words of encouragement. All have helped.
“Everybody trucked through the snow to get here and help us out,” Gullicksrud said. “You have something like this happen, the support you get is wonderful, especially considering the conditions they were working in.”
Goplin offered a similar sentiment.
“The amount of support I have received is truly amazing,” he said. “I know I am not the only one facing this situation, so if you can help anyone in need, please do it.”
