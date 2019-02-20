EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Ron Kind on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s recent emergency declaration at the U.S.-Mexico border “blatantly unconstitutional.”
The strong words from the La Crosse Democrat were in response to Trump declaring a national emergency Friday to secure more money for his long-promised border wall by exercising a broad interpretation of his presidential powers that already has drawn legal challenges.
In his emergency declaration, Trump described the border as “a major entry point for criminals, gang members and illicit narcotics” that threatens “core national security interests.”
The GOP president has been focused on building a border wall to fulfill the promise of his “Build the wall” campaign slogan, but the problem of immigration reform is much bigger than that, Kind said.
“I disagree strongly with his emergency declaration and the use of that power under these circumstances,” Kind told the Leader-Telegram Editorial Board. “I think he’s manufactured a crisis that doesn’t exist, he’s created an emergency that doesn’t fit any logical definition and now he’s usurping the will of Congress in grabbing appropriated funds for his own purpose.”
The standoff over border funding had led to the longest government shutdown in history, and to avoid another shutdown Trump reluctantly signed a bill Friday that included $1.4 billion of the $5.7 billion he had sought for the wall.
Kind expects Congress to consider a resolution to overturn the declaration but said it will be up to Republicans as to whether the resolution passes in the GOP-controlled Senate and they are willing to vote to overturn a likely veto by the president — something Kind maintained they should do to be consistent with their stances on the use of executive power by Democratic former President Barack Obama.
“We’re going to need some support from our Republican friends in Congress to help defend our co-equal branch status and the constitutional requirement that only Congress appropriates money,” Kind said.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he didn’t think Trump’s declaration was unconstitutional but wishes the president wouldn’t use it in this case.
Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, said past Congresses have given the executive branch too much power and this move is concerning because it would constitute another expansion of that power.
Allowing Trump to divert billions of federal dollars from military construction and other purposes to fund a border barrier would set a bad precedent, Kind said.
“It would encourage future presidents to do the same thing, whether it’s about global warming, gun violence or you name it,” he said. “If they’re going to give them that broad of powers under an emergency declaration, then the sky’s the limit. Future presidents would only be limited by their lack of imagination of what they can steal money for.”
Ultimately, Kind said he expects Trump’s emergency declaration to be ruled on by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Aiding brewers
During his visit to Eau Claire, Kind toured Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St., and promoted the newly introduced bipartisan Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act. The bill would make permanent reductions in excise taxes and regulations for small breweries, wineries and distilleries across the country that were enacted in temporary legislation set to expire at the end of this year. Kind introduced the bill with Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.
Craft brewers produce more than 1 million barrels of beer a year in Wisconsin and contribute $2 billion to the state economy, including more than 12,000 jobs in just the 3rd Congressional District, Kind said, adding that the legislation would help small brewers compete against industry giants.
“Our craft brewers carry on Wisconsin’s heritage and legacy, all while giving back to our local economy and providing good-paying, meaningful jobs,” Kind said.
Lazy Monk co-owner Theresa Frank said the continuation of the tax break is important to all craft breweries.
“We are not MillerCoors or Anheuser-Busch. We don’t have unlimited funds,” Frank said. “Lazy Monk and every small brewery across the state will welcome the opportunity to expand our business and brew more made-in-Wisconsin beer.”
Trade war
Kind also discussed the simmering trade war and the devastating effect that U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are having on Wisconsin manufacturers and family farms because of retaliation by trading partners. Retaliation already has cost the U.S. its largest dairy export market in Mexico, contributing to falling milk prices and record dairy bankruptcies in 2018, he added.
“This is a real crisis state for our family farmers,” he said. “They need immediate relief.”
Kurt Bauer, president of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business group, recently issued a statement indicating the trade war has had a negative impact on state businesses and supporting a bipartisan bill introduced by Kind and Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, that would restore congressional oversight on trade authority.
