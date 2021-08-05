Report: GOP accepts four times as much from businesses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans collected nearly four times as much money from corporations as Democrats during the first half of the year, according to a report released Thursday.

The analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows state Republican Party, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate accepted a total of $471,550 in corporate contributions between January and June.

The state Democratic Party, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee accepted a total of $122,257 in corporate contributions during the period.

The top corporate donor was the Oneida tribe with $35,000, including $8,750 to the Democratic Party; $8,750 to the Republican Assembly committee; $8,750 to the Republican Senate committee; $4,375 to the Assembly Democratic committee; and $4,375 to the Senate Democratic committee.

The Oneida signed an agreement July 1 with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration authorizing wagering on sporting events at the tribe's Green Bay casino. The deal also allows people on tribal properties to place remote bets on sporting events. For example, someone standing in a tribal parking lot or in a tribal facility could place bets using a cellphone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0