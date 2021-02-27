Report: Pilot had engine issues, asked to land before crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — One of two pilots who were killed when a small plane crashed near Janesville reported engine issues and asked to land before the plane went down, according to a preliminary federal report.

The Feb. 16 crash killed Remington Viney, a staff sergeant with the Wisconsin Air National Guard, and Tanner Byholm, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report said the Velocity V-twin, which is described as an experimental, amateur-built airplane, departed from Appleton International Airport on the morning of the crash and was bound for Florida. The plane landed at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport to fuel up. One minute and 16 seconds after takeoff, one of the pilots asked for permission to turn around and land, saying they needed to “work through some engine issues.”