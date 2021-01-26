Republican lawmakers poised to repeal Wisconsin mask mandate

Democratic lawmakers faulted Republicans for not passing any COVID-19 legislation since April and failing to reach a deal with Evers so far this year.

Republicans “are hell bent against anything Gov. Evers does to save lives and it is as destructive as it is tragic,” said Democratic state Sen. Kelda Roys, of Madison.

“We have to understand that your right to choose should not prevent my ability to live, to thrive, to be here to care for my kids, to see my grandkids,” said state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Democrat from Milwaukee. “We all have to do our part to make sure we are all protected.”

Republicans argued that Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency declarations during the pandemic, which allowed him to extend the mask mandate beyond the 60 days allowed under the law without getting the Legislature's approval. Republicans say Evers had to seek such approval for any order to last beyond 60 days. Evers contends that the changing nature of the pandemic, and the ongoing response, warranted new emergency declarations.

“This is not about whether face masks are good or bad," the resolution's author, Republican Sen. Steve Nass, said during the debate. Nass, like other Republican senators, was not wearing a mask. Democrats were masked and some attended the session virtually from their offices.