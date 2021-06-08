Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee approved nearly $1.5 billion in building projects around the state Tuesday, about $810 million less than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

The approved plan included nearly $629 million in projects at the University of Wisconsin System, down from $1 billion that Evers had wanted.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

Republicans said Evers was being irresponsible with his building plan, while they were approving a reasonable amount of projects.

“We’re making another strong investment in state-owned buildings, focusing on maintenance and repair and safety and preparing the workforce for future generations," said Republican committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born.

Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke criticized Republicans removing funding to build a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee County. Instead of spending $46 million on the new prison as Democrats wanted, the committee instead approved only $4 million to plan, develop and select a site for the prison.