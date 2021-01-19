Republicans demand DNR resume wolf hunt immediately

Republicans have long complained that wolves are destroying their rural constituents’ livestock. The department estimates Wisconsin has at least 1,034 wolves, most in the northern third and central forest regions of the state.

Wolves in the lower 48 states were placed on the endangered species list in the late 1970s. President Barack Obama's administration removed wolves from the list. The DNR ran its first wolf season in 2012 and two more before a federal judge placed them back on the list in late 2014.

The seasons were contentious, with wildlife advocates warning that the wolf population is too small to support hunting and saying the creatures are so majestic that they should be left alone.

DNR Board Chairman Fred Prehn didn't immediately return a message Tuesday evening. Board member Greg Kazmierski said Prehn ran the Republicans' request past board members and there was enough interest in quickly resuming the hunt to convene Friday's meeting.

He said the DNR should have been ready to go with a season as soon as the wolves came off the endangered species list, as required by state law. The department has enough data from previous wolf seasons to set quotas that protect the overall population's viability, he said.