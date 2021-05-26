Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal

“Any pro-life student would have pause with going to UW knowing this arrangement is in place,” he said.

Golden called that comment “hurtful.” He said medical students and residents don't have to undergo abortion training.

“We are not hostile to those people who opt out,” he said.

Heather Weininger, executive director of Wisconsin Right to Life, told the committee that no matter who pays the UW ,doctors they're still doing abortions on behalf of Planned Parenthood.

“We believe that relationship needs to end,” he said. “If students want to be trained, they need to find another way to be trained.”

Jacque introduced an identical bill during the 2017-19 legislative session but it never got a floor vote in either house. Jacque and Golden made the same arguments on Wednesday as they did during a hearing before the Senate health committee in 2017.

This version's prospects look uncertain. Seven groups have registered in opposition, including the Wisconsin Medical Society and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Pro-Life Wisconsin is the only group that has registered in support, according to the state ethics commission.